A homecoming show Friday for Philadelphia-based indie rockers Mt. Joy will also serve as a food drive benefiting local families.

The band’s appearance at The Mann Center is in support of their latest live album, “Live at the Salt Shed,” released in June, and on the heels of performances to packed houses across the country.

“We have a lot of people that are now coming to these shows,” said singer and guitarist Matt Quinn. “Let’s just make our shows as fun as possible, and make sure these people are seeing one of the best bands out. [We want] to make sure they’re leaving and feeling like that was one of the best shows they saw all year.”

Friday’s show will also be a homecoming for lead guitarist Sam Cooper who, along with Quinn, grew up going to shows at the Mann.

“For us to be able to play that stage, it is literally like a sixth, seventh grade dream come true,” Cooper said. “We play enough shows that they all do kind of blend together, but there are moments — like I’m sure on Friday — I’ll be on stage and say, ‘Whoa, this is different. This is amazing.’”

The food drive will be in partnership with Sharing Excess, a nonprofit that launched on Drexel University’s campus in 2018 to combat food insecurity. During Mt. Joy’s two-night run at The Mann Center last year, fans donated roughly 3,000 pounds of food to Sharing Excess, creating 2,500 meals to combat food insecurity in Philadelphia.

“It’s been awesome,” said Victoria Wilson, Sharing Excess’ nonprofit operations director. “There have been so many people that have reached out to get involved and we have this really easy way of letting them do that. Everybody who brings a donation will be entered in to win a chance to watch the show side stage, which is a really awesome incentive for folks.”