The nonprofit, which started on Drexel University’s campus in 2018 and has since grown to a nationwide operation, redistributes over 250,000 pounds of food a week, according to its website.

Mt. Joy singer and guitarist Matt Quinn said fighting food insecurity is a cause the band feels strongly about, and they were excited to get the opportunity to work with Sharing Excess.

“Whatever small platform we have to raise awareness and raise money is nice, but I think when you can actually feed people directly and feel like you’re making a direct impact … just get people to help feed people who need it. I mean, it’s such a simple but helpful thing for the city,” Quinn said.

Quinn, a Philadelphia native who now lives in Los Angeles, said what makes Philly beautiful is when its “light and dark sides” meet.

“I think not to acknowledge that there’s people who are struggling and just go out and play concerts and dance around and be happy is sort of a false reality,” Quinn said. “You try to do whatever you can to help people out. I just think that’s what makes Philly a great city is the totality of the good and the bad, so hopefully we can make a difference.”