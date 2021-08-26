It’s the time of year when Philadelphians will bare their soles and other parts for the annual clothing-optional bike ride. Billed as an event to promote body positivity, cycling advocacy, and fossil fuel reduction, the bike ride will take off from an as-yet unannounced location (check their Facebook page for the meet-up spot 24 hours before the ride) and go 12 miles. You can go as bare as you dare, and judging from previous pics, for some that’s the full monty, and for others, strategically placed coverings. Masks are required and this year, there’s a mask contest so be sure to ride with your most inventive one. Before you go, the code of conduct for the race is here. The afterparty is happening at Raven Lounge immediately afterward.

More than 40 vendors who are part of groups that have traditionally been marginalized — from the LGBT+ community to Black, Indigenous and other people of color — are gathering for a flea market and craft fair. Some of the proceeds go to the local organization Homies Helping Homies, a group that assesses needs in their South Philadelphia neighborhood and assists with food and other necessities.

The home of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Flyers has figured out a new use for all that space. On Saturday, they will turn the arena into a roller rink for a full-on dance party hosted by DJ Beezy. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent skates on-site and participate in either a beginner’s lesson or a more advanced roller dance class.

The Clay Studio is moving from its Old City location to new digs at 1425 American St. later this year. To celebrate the new venue, the studio has launched an exhibition and benefit auction that starts on Saturday. There are almost 100 pieces, many donated by arts curator, collector, and educator Helen Drutt who championed craft art in the ‘70s and inspired the opening of the studio. You can bid on the art on the site’s homepage, which will have a link available to the auction once it starts via Givesmart. Proceeds will benefit the Clay Studio collection.

If you love Freda Payne for her 1970 hit “Band of Gold” you’ll be pleased to know that her career has continued to thrive. She’ll be at the Bucks County Playhouse headlining a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald that pays musical homage to the late jazz great. Payne, a Detroit native, has had a lengthy career that includes film, TV and theater. Her latest release, “Let There Be Love” came out earlier this year.

Melissa Etheridge continues to defy boundaries over three decades into her career. The two-time Grammy winner from Leavenworth, Kansas has had her music defined as rock, country rock, blues, and even pop, but the singer/songwriter and guitarist has melded them all into her signature sound. Her latest release, “One Way Out,” is due in Sept. 17; she’ll likely preview it at her concert at Freeman Arts Pavilion this weekend.

Brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill have more than lived up to their royal name, with a career spanning over twenty years, five number-one hits and three Grammys. Their latest single, “The Bandit,” hit #5 in April. The album it’s from, “When You See Yourself,” has received favorable reviews from fans and critics. They’ll be at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion on Sunday night.