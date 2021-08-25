Philly health officials monitor effects of mask and COVID vaccine mandates

Updated 12:30 p.m.

With mask restrictions and vaccine mandates taking hold throughout the region, Philadelphia health officials are watching closely to see what impact those mitigation efforts will have on the city’s case numbers, hospitalizations, and vaccination rates.

“If the mask mandate is going to work, we should see a leveling off of infections in the next few days,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said at a Wednesday press conference. “We’ve already seen a small increase in vaccination since the vaccine mandates were announced, and are hoping that the recent full FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine will add to that increase in the days and weeks to come.”

Bettigole said she expects Philadelphia to hit another milestone in the vaccination effort by the end of this week: At least 80% of adults partially vaccinated and 65% of adults fully vaccinated.

Despite the positive news, she said that for the first time in months, more than 200 people are hospitalized in Philadelphia because of the coronavirus.

As expected, a vast majority of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated, Bettigole said. She offered no demographic details regarding those cases except to note that Black Philadelphians were ​​disproportionately affected and that some children had been hospitalized.

Vulnerable populations — especially those that can’t be vaccinated, such as children under 12 — need a layered protection approach, she said.

“This summer, I’ve met weekly with our school and camp team leader to understand where cases are happening and where our layers of safety have broken down. Time and again, the answer is at home,” Bettigole said. “We see this in our overall data for the city as well. Two-thirds of people diagnosed with COVID, who know where they were infected, were exposed in their own homes by family members, friends, and other visitors. Why? Because home is where we let our guard down.”

While children under 12 can’t be vaccinated — clinical trials by Pfizer and Moderna are underway — Bettigole advised that the people around them should be.

“I’m grateful for the actions of the school district and the school board in passing a vaccine mandate for teachers and other school staff last night,” Bettigole said.