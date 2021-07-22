Philly urges indoor masking amid rise in COVID cases, child hospitalizations

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia health officials on Thursday issued new coronavirus recommendations to mitigate the spread of the highly infectious delta variant.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the city is seeing a “small but disturbing” increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among children, along with more than a doubling of cases. Over the past two weeks, Philadelphia has averaged 64 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

“Kids under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated,” Bettigole said in a statement. “They need you to step up.”

“The numbers make it clear,” Mayor Jim Kenney added. “Vaccinations are the best way to combat COVID-19 by protecting ourselves and the people around us.”