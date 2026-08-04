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The Trump administration and the U.S. Department of Justice are ramping up investigations into health care fraud across Pennsylvania.

A new strike force field office in Philadelphia will more deeply investigate people and businesses that are suspected of defrauding Medicaid, a public health insurance program funded by federal and state dollars that supports people with low incomes.

Federal and state leaders announced the strike force unit, as well as new criminal charges against 19 people accused of defrauding Medicaid of more than $4 million through home health care schemes, on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

“Let me be clear: If you steal from hardworking Americans, if you steal from our fellow Pennsylvanians, your days are numbered. We are coming for you,” said Scott Brady, a former U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh who now leads the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Brady joined Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, David Metcalf, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and officials from other federal agencies for the announcement.