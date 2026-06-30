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Leaders from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are suing the federal government over impending Medicaid work requirements that they say will cause people to lose health insurance and create “chaos” for states to implement.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims that the Trump administration’s new guidance on who can qualify for a medical frailty exemption is too restrictive and burdensome, and will not protect people with illnesses or disabilities from the new rules.

“We are suing to stop this cruel and unlawful rule,” New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement. “I will continue to fight against unlawful efforts that would increase costs to people with serious illnesses and disabilities.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, is led by Democrat attorneys general and governors in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

It seeks to block implementation of the new Medicaid work guidelines and provisions while the lawsuit is active.

What are the new Medicaid work requirements?

The new work rules for Medicaid, a safety net program for people with low incomes, are scheduled to take effect in January 2027. Congress passed them in H.R. 1, or the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which President Donald Trump signed into law last July.

The rules apply to people ages 19 to 64 who are in states’ Medicaid expansion populations. That’s about 750,000 people in Pennsylvania alone, including more than 183,000 Philadelphians, according to state data.

Enrollees in Medicaid programs must work at least 80 hours a month starting in January. Volunteering or being in school, at least part-time, can also count toward the requirement.

Participants must show proof and complete annual enrollment eligibility paperwork to stay in compliance and keep their insurance coverage.