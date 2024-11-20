Elections 2024

Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Oz unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican in 2022 and as a an outspoken supporter of Trump.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, then the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, visits the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 in West Homestead, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, then the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, visits the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 in West Homestead, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

President-elect Donald Trump says he is nominating Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosted a long-running television talk show, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump said in a statement. “He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.”

