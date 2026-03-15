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Delawareans with private insurance pay some of the highest prices in the nation for hospital services. Research also shows the state’s hospitals generally have higher profits than the national average.

New legislation sponsored by Senate Majority leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, aims to invest more in primary care and reduce hospital spending. But the powerful health care lobby fiercely opposes the bill.

Both sides agree that if the measure became law, it could save more than $400 million annually. But while supporters say that will save Delawareans money on their insurance premiums, hospitals say it would cripple their ability to care for patients. The last time lawmakers passed budget controls to reduce hospital spending, the state’s largest health care system, Christianacare Care sued to stop its implementation.

“We’ve got to do a better job of keeping health care costs down,” Townsend said. “We can’t just keep giving the hospitals a blank check.”

What does the legislation do?

Senate BIll 1 aims to bolster the number of primary care doctors in the state while also capping the percentage hospital charge relative to the Medicare reimbursement rate. The state’s current primary care framework sunsets at the beginning of next year.

Insurance carriers would be required to spend at least 11.5% of their total medical costs on primary care, starting this year. It would mandate that carriers allow providers to participate in value-based care payment models. The traditional fee for service model pays medical staff by the volume of tests, procedures or visits. Value-based structures are based on patient outcomes, quality of care and spending efficiencies.

Under the measure, prices for hospital services may not exceed 250% of Medicare reimbursement rates unless the hospital or health care system is in a state global budget, which means they have a predetermined, fixed annual budget to care for their patient population.

“The bill tries to put very important checks and balances on hospitals that right now have tremendously high prices relative to most of the rest of the country, and no real pushback on those,” Townsend said.

He said the bill covers the open insurance market, state employee plans and Medicaid. It would not cover self-insured plans or Medicare.

High Delaware hospital prices shields a nuanced picture

RAND, a nonprofit research and analysis organization, looked at 2020-2022 medical claim data and found that Delaware was one of just seven states where commercial prices, which is made up of employer and private insurance plans, for hospital services were above 300% of Medicare prices.

But Brian Briscombe, a principal investigator at RAND, said that doesn’t tell the whole tale.

“It’s not fair to say all hospitals are expensive, even if on average they are,” he said. “If you generalize about a single hospital, you could be missing the story.”