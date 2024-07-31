From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware’s largest hospital system has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new hospital budget review board.

ChristianaCare is suing the state of Delaware in Chancery Court, alleging the law violates its rights under both the Delaware and U.S. Constitution. The Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board was signed into law in June. The legislation attempts to control health care expenses by requiring hospitals to submit annual budgets, audited financial statements and other financial data to the board for review.

Under the law, if a hospital doesn’t meet the state’s benchmark for controlling increases in hospital costs, the board will work with that entity to meet that benchmark going forward. If the hospital still doesn’t meet the target — or if the two can’t agree on an improvement plan — the review board can take control of the hospital’s future budgets, requiring it to seek the board’s approval on its financial plans.

Other states have their own version of hospital cost review boards. Delaware’s is based on Vermont’s Green Mountain Care Board, which has reviewed the state’s hospital budgets since fiscal year 2013.

In the lawsuit, which seeks to declare the law invalid and permanently stop it from taking effect, ChristianaCare calls the board “a state takeover … of the boards of certain private hospitals, including ChristianaCare, through the creation of a politically appointed, unelected, and unaccountable ‘Super-Board.’”

“The General Assembly rushed its approval of HB 350 and its draconian and unconstitutional measures, without any meaningful investigation concerning their expected effects, which will undoubtedly have a negative impact on patient care in Delaware,” the lawsuit states.

The legal filing also argues the creation of the hospital cost review board includes unlawful and discriminatory price caps for hospital services and forces them to disclose proprietary information.

A spokesperson denied an interview request to speak with a representative of the health system.