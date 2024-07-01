From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dr. Amber Higgins cherishes her work delivering babies and treating patients in the emergency room for ChristianaCare Health System.

However, Higgins has become increasingly dismayed that she can’t spend more time with patients or collaborate more with specialists about their care. She’s also concerned about the toll of 70-hour work weeks because of high turnover among physicians who often cite burnout when they resign.

So over the last six months, as staff doctors in Delaware’s largest health system and employer began an effort to form the first labor union in ChristianaCare’s 136-year history, Higgins became an enthusiastic supporter.

“A lot of departments work really extended hours every single week as just a necessity to be able to cover the clinical care duties that need to happen, just because we don’t have enough physicians to have to cover those shifts,” Higgins said.

That crusade culminated last week with a resounding 288-130 vote to unionize in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board. With 69% of doctors voting yes, the result sets the stage for negotiations and a contract for about 500 doctors on staff at three Delaware facilities — Christiana and Wilmington hospitals, the Middletown stand-alone emergency department — and Union Hospital in Elkton, Maryland.

The new ChristianaCare union is the largest private sector one for physicians in America, according to the Doctors Council Service Employees International Union, which has previously helped about 4,000 doctors unionize at both private and public systems in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York City, Chicago, and elsewhere.

“I’m certainly hoping that we’ll have better work-life balance for physicians,’’ Higgins told WHYY News after the results were tabulated. “I’m hoping to be able to change our contracts so that we can attract more physician talent, retain more physician talent at ChristianaCare.”