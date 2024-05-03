From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After voting to unionize almost a year ago, resident doctors at Penn Medicine — who have been negotiating on a contract for the past few months — are pushing for better wages and benefits.

On Wednesday afternoon, more than 100 Penn Medicine residents rallied at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

One major sticking point has been salary. The residents say they do most of the work of caring for patients, but are not paid appropriately for it. Residents work as much as 80 hours a week.

“We are the backbone of the hospital as residents,” said Ade Osinubi, a second-year emergency medicine resident. “Doing the math, we’re typically compensated about $10 an hour.”

Madison Sharp, a fourth-year resident in obstetrics and gynecology, is part of the bargaining team. She said the union asked Penn Medicine to increase their wages over the next few years, and received a counteroffer for an increase that was not commensurate with the rate of inflation.

“They made a comment that residents are and should be inherently underpaid and if we wanted to make more money, we should have become an advanced practice provider, which is a nurse practitioner or a physician assistant,” Sharp said. “It’s sort of a demoralizing comment to hear from your hospital when you’re trying to provide the best care possible to your patients.”