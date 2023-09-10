Two Pennsylvania lawmakers are championing a bill that would require the state’s children to learn Asian American and Pacific Islander history and culture in their classrooms.

The goal is to combat a rise in racist crimes against people of AAPI descent with a more inclusive education.

Democratic state Sens. Maria Collett and Nikil Saval recently introduced Senate Bill 839.

“We had been approached by Asian American organizations in our districts, who have experienced the effects of anti-Asian violence, anti-Asian American hatred, xenophobia, bigotry, which has been widely remarked on,” said Saval, the first person of South Asian descent elected to the Pennsylvania legislature.

There is also a sense among lawmakers that the political wind is at their backs.

Several states ,including neighboring New Jersey, have passed laws requiring the instruction of robust AAPI studies courses.

“We want to make sure that everyone in our community sees, recognizes, and shares in the value of our AAPI community members,” Collett said.

More than 4% of Pennsylvania’s nearly 13 million residents are of AAPI descent. Asian American and Pacific Islanders have a deeply rooted history in the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

“Establishing curriculum that centers the major contributions of marginalized peoples and people whose histories have in turn been marginalized, would be a major achievement,” Saval said.

In Montgomery County, nearly 9% of Collett’s constituents are of AAPI descent.

“This would be an initiative to have the [state] Department of Education create a curriculum that would include AAPI people, history, contributions to American society — it would provide AAPI related materials to the board, it also would commission a study by our state Board of Education to see how school districts in Pennsylvania are teaching the AAPI curriculum,” Collett said.

JACL Philly president: New AAPI bill is a ‘long time coming’

Rob Buscher, president of the Japanese American Citizens League of Philadelphia, welcomed the piece of legislation and called it a “long time coming.”

“I think, for a lot of Asian American communities that realized a lot of the hate comes from fear of the unknown and given the lack of context within our K through 12 curriculum, it’s no surprise that so many Pennsylvanians have such misconceptions about who Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are,” Buscher said.

Buscher served on former Governor Tom Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Asian American Affairs in 2016. He said commission members had conversations with the state Department of Education, but the political landscape then made a shift “impossible.”

State Rep. Patty Kim has introduced companion legislation in the Pennsylvania state House, which the Democrats narrowly control.