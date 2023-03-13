Cherry Hill West High School expects to be among the first schools in New Jersey to teach Asian American Pacific Islander studies this fall.

The move comes after New Jersey made Asian American Pacific Islander lessons a requirement last January.

Christy Lee, an Asian American English teacher at Cherry Hill West, is helping to plan the curriculum. Lee said she barely learned about the contributions of Asian Americans growing up.

“It’s just really a dream for me personally, having grown up in this country, and the only time that I’d hear about Asian American people is a tiny paragraph about Japanese internment,” Lee said, referring to U.S. government detainment of Japanese American residents during World War II.