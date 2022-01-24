New Jersey is now the second state after Illinois to require schools to teach Asian American and Pacific Islander history. While advocates who pushed for the mandate are celebrating the legislative victories, they acknowledge several steps must be taken before school districts can implement a curriculum by September.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed the law requiring the curriculum starting next school year, as well as a second law establishing an Asian American Heritage Commission within the state Department of Education.

First, the department must appoint members to serve on the new 21-member commission, which will advise school districts on best practices for implementing Asian American and Pacific Islander studies.

The state education commissioner and the chair of the executive board of the New Jersey Presidents’ Council will serve on the commission, posts currently held by Acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan and Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman.

Murphy, Senate President Nick Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will appoint 19 members from the public. At least three public members must have a Master’s degree in Asian American studies or a related field.

“We did kind of a crowdsourced recommendation of teachers and scholars who we think would be good on the commission,” said Dr. Kani Ilangovan, founder of Make Us Visible NJ, a coalition of more than 60 statewide and national organizations that advocates for Asian American communities and urged lawmakers to pass the new education requirement. “We have a really stellar lineup of people that we’re recommending.”