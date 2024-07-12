Delaware expands cultural education requirements in K-12 curriculum

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The journey of navigating cultural identity and a sense of belonging can be complex and challenging for immigrants and first-generation students in the United States, especially within school settings where ethnic groups may not always feel equally represented or understood.

Across the nation, advocates are working to promote state-level legislation to enhance cultural history education. Those advocates include groups like Make Us Visible, which launched in 2021 to promote the inclusion of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture in school curricula.

For Andrea Li, a first-generation immigrant who arrived in 2003 to study American Studies at Saint Louis University, the journey has been a blend of personal growth and adaptation. In 2008, she chose Delaware as her home to start a family with her husband and now has a 16-year-old daughter. As she navigates life in a new country, Li has experienced first-hand the challenges of maintaining her cultural identity while embracing American life.

“While reading the literature here [in the US] about Asian Americans, it was quite dark,” she said. “I see there are things that can be improved, like the lack of Asian American history in the curriculum. There are holes that need to be filled for [students’] education.”

“Right now, time has progressed. I feel like my daughter’s growing up experience [is] awesome, I’m not saying it’s perfect [either],” she added.

In 2018, Karen began her tenure as a Chinese teacher at Shue-Medill Middle School in the Christina School District. Since then, she has been dedicated to teaching students in the Chinese immersion program. Driven by the misrepresentation and lack of cultural influences she observed in her own education, she is committed to bridging that gap through her work.

That also led to her involvement with Make Us Visible and their efforts to integrate diverse American histories into K-12 classrooms.