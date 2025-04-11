From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is reporting another case of measles in a person who recently traveled abroad. City leaders said there is “no threat to the general public,” but warned that other people may have been exposed in two nearby locations.

This is the city’s second case of measles this year as the number of infections rises nationally with ongoing outbreaks in western states.

Officials at the Philadelphia Department of Health said other people may have been exposed if they were at the following locations: