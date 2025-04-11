Philly health officials report second case of measles, warn of possible exposures in 2 locations
This is the city’s second case of measles so far this year. Neither of the cases are connected to ongoing larger outbreaks in western states.
Philadelphia is reporting another case of measles in a person who recently traveled abroad. City leaders said there is “no threat to the general public,” but warned that other people may have been exposed in two nearby locations.
Officials at the Philadelphia Department of Health said other people may have been exposed if they were at the following locations:
- Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department in Center City on Sunday, April 6, between 3:55 and 11:20 p.m.
- Holy Redeemer Hospital Emergency Department in Meadowbrook, Pa., this past Tuesday between 6:05 and 9:45 p.m.
Early symptoms of measles, a highly contagious viral disease that can spread through respiratory droplets in the air, can include fever, runny nose, cough and puffy eyes, followed by a red skin rash.
Measles is contagious for four days before and after a rash appears.
The two-dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97% effective in preventing measles infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first dose is recommended after a child’s first birthday.
Anyone who may have been exposed and is not vaccinated should try to quarantine at home for 21 days after exposure, Philly health officials said. If symptoms do appear, they should immediately contact health providers.
City leaders said they’re hopeful this case won’t spread any further due to Philly’s overall high immunization rate for measles. About 97.5% of seventh graders and 97.1% of 12th graders were vaccinated during the 2023–2024 academic year, city data shows.
“For us to keep that protection, it is critical for everyone who isn’t already immune from measles and can be vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement.
Health officials said people who plan to travel abroad or to areas of the U.S. with ongoing outbreaks should consider getting their children vaccinated earlier, at 6–11 months old.
