Delaware’s Imagination Library program expands with bilingual book collection

Four years ago, Delaware took its first steps in transforming young minds with the pilot efforts of the Imagination Library program. With the support of the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the program now spans statewide, instilling a passion for reading in children. Recently, the program has expanded its reach with an additional feature: a bilingual book collection.

Gov. John Carney and first spouse Tracey Quillen Carney took the initiative to launch the pilot program, aiming to improve and strengthen children’s literacy and development.

“We’ve been looking forward to the bilingual expansion of the Imagination Library program,” she said. “Early language experiences are so essential to healthy brain development and school readiness. Those interactive experiences also contribute to healthy attachment between children and their parents and other caring adults, which is another essential foundation for a promising future.”

Since its inception, State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman notes that the program has nearly reached 60% of the children’s population, which the foundation considers as a success.

“Well, when we started, [the Dollywood Foundation] said that they consider 60% to be a success, I think they’re saying 65% now,” she said. “So far we have about 58% of the children registered. And of course, our goal is 100%.”