The Imagination Library covers overhead and administrative costs, coordinates book selections, and sends out the books monthly at no cost to the family.

“It takes a village, as they say, to coin an old phrase,” she said. “But it is very true. You got to have everybody involved in something like this. We’ve always been so proud of the people that really took this to heart and wanted to make it as much as it could be.”

Like many of the hundreds of songs Parton has written throughout her more than six decades-long career, the Imagination Library is inspired by her personal life growing up in a small cabin in the hills of Tennessee. As Parton grew up, her father Lee couldn’t read or write.

“It just bothered me, you know, that my dad, you know, felt bad about that. So that’s where the original idea came from,” she said. “He took great pride in and knowing that it was doing well, he got to live long enough to hear the kids call me ‘the book lady,’ and he took a lot of great pride in that. So I was proud that I could do something with and for my dad.”

From the inspiration of those humble beginnings, the Imagination Library has exploded with exponential growth. Less than 10 years into the program, more than one million books had been shipped by 2003. As of 2016, the program was sending a million books per month. That’s now up to two million books a month. In 2020, the 150 millionth book was mailed.

“We’re hoping by early next year that we will be up to the 200 millionth book,” she said. “It just seems to be growing leaps and bounds. Everybody wants to help the kids and I just love the fact that everybody is on board with it.”

This year, the program was awarded the David M. Rubenstein Prize by the Library of Congress. The award goes to an outstanding and measurable contribution to increasing literacy levels.

But for Parton, the awards and the numbers only matter in terms of how they impact the individual young people who get a head start on learning by receiving the books.

“I’m proud, you know, that my songwriting and my singing and all that has been good, but I have to also say, this is right up there in the top three of anything I’ve ever done,” she said. “I want this whole thing, my legacy, to really always say that I started this program and that it was a good program and that it was for the children and to help bring families together.”

As a parting gift, Carney presented Parton with a plush toy Blue Hen representing the state’s early reading program and a box of salt water taffy from Delaware’s most famous boardwalk candy shop, Dolle’s.