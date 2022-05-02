Clean energy and exposing children to the benefits of electric vehicles took center stage in Wilmington on Monday when the head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency visited a teen center.

“Hopefully we can use this as a beacon of light to get projects like this done all across the country,’’ Michael Regan said as he stood in front of a vehicle-to-grid bus at The Warehouse. The facility serves as an education, cultural and recreational center for city teenagers. Also parked in the lot was a hydrogen-powered big rig cab that hauled U.S. Sen. Chris Coons to the event.

“Millions of children and teens ride the bus to and from school. For many, it’s a quintessential part of being a kid in America,” Regan said. “But traditional vehicles that rely on internal combustion engines emit toxic pollutants that expose our children to danger each and every day. Not only are these pollutants harmful to the environment, they are harmful to our children’s health.”

That’s why Regan is touting the $5 billion investment in new zero- and low-emission school buses that is part of the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure law that passed with bipartisan support last year.