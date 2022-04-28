Delmarva Power seeks second increase in natural gas delivery fee in two years

Delmarva Power is proposing yet another rate hike for the price the utility charges to deliver natural gas to Delaware homes and businesses.

In response, the state’s public advocate is urging the public to weigh-in on what he calls a “significant” proposal and the second increase in two years.

The company’s proposal amounts to a roughly $11 increase in the fee that already costs the average residential heating customer about $90 a month during the winter. That’s what customers pay in addition to charges for the actual gas as well as electricity supply and delivery fees.