After more than a decade of dispute, Wilmington and New Castle County have finally come to a deal on the county’s use of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Delaware’s largest city and its most populous county have been bickering over wastewater since 2003. Now, for the first time since then, the two sides have reached an agreement to share costs of operating the wastewater treatment facility located near the Delaware River on the city’s east side.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and County Executive Matt Meyer were able to come to an agreement after multiple meetings and phone calls.

“Neither of us wanted this to go on any longer,” Purzycki said in a statement. “We knew it was better for the residents and businesses served by both governments that the matter be settled.”