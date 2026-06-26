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Rows of orange, yellow and red kayaks glided in unison along the Delaware River and turned sharply toward a boat ramp at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania this week.

About 70 paddlers including a few canoers and paddle boarders fumbled out of their boats, and waded through the shallow water and rocks.

“If you’re walking through the stones, hang onto your paddle, it’ll help you brace,” one of the group’s leaders shouted, as paddlers of all ages helped each other get to land safely.

The adventurers had just traveled about 6 miles from Fireman’s Eddy in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, after starting out on the trip several days earlier in Narrowsburg, New York.