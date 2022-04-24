Wilmington’s ‘other’ riverfront gets funding to build out sewer infrastructure

The latest development at the Wilmington Riverfront isn’t flashy, or really, even very visible at all.

But $4.8 million in federal funds to start work on sewer infrastructure is very necessary for the $100 million Riverfront East project to move forward.

Riverfront East is designed to mirror the successful development now in place on the opposite side of the Christina River. Currently, the east side of the Christina looks much like the west side did more than three decades ago. Since the mid-90s, the west side of the river has been transformed from a polluted industrial site to a booming destination with a movie theater, minor league baseball park, high-end apartments, hip restaurants, and several hotels.

The work to get Riverfront East to that level now begins in earnest with an overhaul of the east side’s sewer system.

That overhaul includes expanding the existing 30-inch sewer main that runs down nearby South Market Street, which is connected to a pump station at 11th Street before heading to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“All of this was installed in the early 1950s. The existing infrastructure is rapidly reaching its capacity. We are at approximately 75% of capacity during a normal wet weather event,” said Kelly Williams, Wilmington’s public works commissioner. “We’ve commissioned a study to determine the best way to approach this expansion that works for both the future development and the community itself.”