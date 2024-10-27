From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are receiving millions of dollars in new funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve drinking water quality, upgrade wastewater treatment, remove lead pipes and protect watersheds.

The federal dollars come as water providers across the nation grapple with new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements to remove toxic chemicals from drinking water, and replace lead service lines over the next decade.

“Water keeps us healthy, sustains vibrant communities and dynamic ecosystems, and supports economic opportunity. When our water infrastructure fails, it threatens people’s health, peace of mind, and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement.

“EPA is working with states and local partners to upgrade infrastructure and address local challenges—from lead in drinking water, to PFAS, to water main breaks, to sewer overflows and climate resilience.”

Pennsylvania will receive more than $132 million, New Jersey was awarded more than $168 million and Delaware will receive almost $21 million.

The funding will be allocated through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, which help states provide low-interest loans that finance water infrastructure projects. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars will prioritize the most at-need communities in the form of grants or loans that don’t have to be repaid.

Funding to help upgrade water systems

Lawmakers in New Jersey said the new funding will help communities improve wastewater and stormwater management, replace lead pipes, and remove toxic chemicals such as PFAS from drinking water.

Under new EPA regulations, water providers must test and treat the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS to almost zero over the next five years.

The so-called “forever chemicals” have tainted the water, air and soil across the country for decades. The chemicals have been widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing and some food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam. Almost half of drinking water in the U.S. contains PFAS, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The compounds can stay in the environment, and the human bloodstream, for years, and have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers.

“Clean water is a basic human right, and Americans should not have to think twice about whether lead, PFAS, or any other harmful contaminant is coming out of their tap,” said U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey, in a statement following the funding announcement.