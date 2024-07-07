From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As climate change continues to ramp up wet weather events, cities like Philadelphia, Camden, and New York will increasingly face a messy problem — the eruption of raw sewage into people’s basements and in the streets.

That’s according to a recent study by a group of Drexel researchers, who used modeling techniques to predict how changing precipitation patterns and rising sea levels would affect flooding in Camden — providing a clue to how similar cities may fare as climate change continues to advance.

Combined sewer systems

Camden — along with other older coastal cities, including Philadelphia — is especially vulnerable because it uses a combined sewer system, which uses the same pipes to convey both sewage and stormwater. Normally, the combined flow goes to water treatment plants — but that changes during wet weather events.

“What happens often during large rainstorms is that there’s not enough capacity in the pipe,” said Franco Montalto, a civil engineering professor at Drexel who led the research. “The pipe can’t convey as much water to the treatment plant.”

At this point, structures called regulators come into play.

“Imagine the regulator as a switch, and when the water level is below a certain point, the switch is directing all the flow to the wastewater treatment plant,” Montalto said. “But when the flow exceeds that level, then the switch allows the water to go to two places. There’s still water that goes to the wastewater treatment plant, but then there’s an overflow that goes directly into a river.”

This is a problem from an ecological point of view, because that overflow includes untreated sewage. In the 1990s, the Environmental Protection Agency began requiring communities with combined sewer systems to develop long-term plans to reduce the dumping of untreated runoff, known as combined sewer overflows (CSOs).