Money for the much-heralded hydrogen hub planned for the Philadelphia region could be headed for the scrap heap in the barrage of federal funding cuts under the direction of President Donald Trump, according to a Department of Energy document obtained by POLITICO.

The Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, also referred to as MACH2, is a network of planned projects that would produce, process and use hydrogen in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. It was among seven hubs across the country that received funding under former President Joe Biden’s administration, which touted the projects as a climate solution. MACH2 plans to produce hydrogen solely using renewable energy, nuclear and renewable natural gas.

But in a DOE spreadsheet that labelled hubs as “cut” or “keep,” MACH2 is among four marked “cut,” POLITICO reported.

Three other hubs, including the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub planned for West Virginia, Ohio and western Pennsylvania, were labelled “keep.”

“The Department of Energy is conducting a department-wide review,” said agency spokesperson Andrea Woods in an emailed statement to WHYY News in response to POLITICO’s reporting. “The review is ongoing, and speculation by anonymous sources about the results of the review are just that – speculation.”

Woods said the department is conducting a department-wide review to “ensure all activities follow the law and align with the Trump administration’s priorities.”

“The American people provided President Trump with a mandate to govern and to unleash ‘American Energy Dominance’,” she wrote. “The Department of Energy is hard at work to deliver on President Trump’s promise to restore affordable, reliable, and secure energy to the American people.”

A spokesperson for MACH2 declined to comment.

The news comes as the Trump administration moves to cut climate- and environmental justice-related funding. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to halt grant payments under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which funded the hydrogen hubs. The hubs were also covered under Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aimed to send 40% of the benefits of certain federal investments to communities that were “marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.”

A loss of federal funding could kneecap the hub, which is in the early planning stages. It’s been billed as a way to kickstart the hydrogen industry in the region and replace planet-warming fossil fuels used in heavy-duty trucks, buses and power generation.

The planned hubs slated to keep funding, according to the spreadsheet, would be powered at least in part by natural gas with carbon capture, POLITICO reported. The outlet also reported they are located in mostly Republican-leaning states.