Prospect will begin closing Crozer Health if Pa. does not provide $9 million

The California-based owners of Delaware County’s largest hospital system say it’s the last call for a lifeline of funding before it initiates closure protocols this week at Crozer Health, absent an immediate sale agreement.

Bankruptcy attorneys for Prospect Medical Holdings say they are searching for at least $9 million to keep Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital open and gain more time to secure a new buyer for the health system.

During a Tuesday hearing, Prospect attorney Bill Curtin informed U.S. bankruptcy Judge Stacey G. C. Jernigan of the Northern District of Texas that if that requested amount doesn’t come through by Wednesday evening to pay for daily operational costs, including payroll, the hospital system could begin diverting ambulances and patients to other facilities as soon as Thursday morning.

Curtin said keeping the system open and getting to a final sale agreement is the desired goal, but if money runs out, Prospect has a short window when it can still pay workers as it safely discharges and transfers patients to other facilities without compromising care.

“We’ve fought tooth and nail to avoid the closure decision for months,” Curtin said. “But unfortunately, we’re just running out of time and money.”

An unnamed consortium of potential nonprofit buyers remains far apart on the issue of long-term funding for the hospitals, according to Curtin, who added that a deal is not within reach this week.

To date, about $20 million in taxpayer money — $10.2 million from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and $9.8 million from Delaware County — has been used to keep the remaining Crozer hospitals afloat. The community nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County has contributed an additional $20 million.

“How many more infusions do we need here?” Jernigan asked in Tuesday’s hearing.

Jernigan expressed disappointment in the stalled progress of a sale. She urged members of the unnamed consortium of potential buyers to understand the high-stakes situation, especially for hospital workers and their patients.

“I can’t imagine what they are thinking and feeling,” Jernigan said. “I fear we’re at the end of the road.”

The bankruptcy judge also stressed to potential buyers that money being put into a sale would be dedicated to keeping the hospitals open. “Not one dime” would turn into profit for the bankrupt Prospect or its creditors.