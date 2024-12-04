Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital emergency rooms reopen after temporary closure
Technical issues with radiology services forced Crozer to close the emergency departments. Hospital staff say the department reopened Tuesday afternoon.
A technical issue with radiology services shut down the emergency departments at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to hospital staff.
They reopened Tuesday afternoon, according to a Crozer Health spokesperson.
The emergency rooms were on divert status for ambulances, but the departments were still treating walk-in patients.
Southeast Radiology Limited, Crozer’s longtime partner, terminated its agreement with the system back in June. Crozer switched to RADlinX, LLC in July, but the company is in the process of jumping over to a new vendor.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Crozer’s parent company in October, accusing Prospect Medical Holdings of “corporate looting.” Attorney General Michelle Henry intervened after learning the company intended on kicking off more ward closures.
Henry’s office wants the hospital system placed under receivership, granting the state control.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
