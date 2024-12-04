From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A technical issue with radiology services shut down the emergency departments at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to hospital staff.

They reopened Tuesday afternoon, according to a Crozer Health spokesperson.

The emergency rooms were on divert status for ambulances, but the departments were still treating walk-in patients.

Southeast Radiology Limited, Crozer’s longtime partner, terminated its agreement with the system back in June. Crozer switched to RADlinX, LLC in July, but the company is in the process of jumping over to a new vendor.