Crozer Health loses radiology services from Southeast, says it has found new partner

Crozer Health was set to lose its radiology services on June 30.

Southeast Radiology Limited, a more than 40-year partner with Crozer, notified Crozer in March that it is terminating its agreement with the embattled four-hospital system in Delaware County.

WHYY News obtained an email to staff by Crozer CEO Anthony Esposito, which said management is working to find an immediate solution to extend radiology services past June 30.

Crozer spokesperson Lori Bookbinder told WHYY News after the publication of its initial story that the system has been able to secure radiology coverage with another group, starting in July.

“There will be no interruption in services,” Bookbinder said. She did not specify who Crozer’s next partner would be.

A radiology department is integral to diagnosing and treating internal injuries and illnesses through medical imaging, such as X-rays and MRIs.

At Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital, Southeast deployed an intervention radiological service division that provided expertise in regional cancer therapy.

WHYY News was unable to reach Southeast for an official comment.