Jefferson Health brings neurology care to Delaware County in new partnership with Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Jefferson Health has started offering expanded neurology services in Delaware County, including neurosurgery and neurocritical care.
A Philadelphia-based health system known for its neurology care will now offer specialty services in Delaware County.
Jefferson Health has entered into an agreement with Crozer-Chester Medical Center to provide an expanded suite of neurological services to patients in the suburbs, officials announced Monday.
“This new relationship allows Jefferson Health to bring critical care to Crozer Health’s patients that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to access,” Baligh Yehia, Jefferson Health president, said in a statement.
Additional services through the partnership, which officially started Jan. 15, will improve treatment options for people with neurological disorders and traumatic brain injuries, said health system leaders.
“We’re excited to enter a strategic clinical partnership with them to provide our patients with state-of-the-art neuroscience care close to home,” said Anthony Esposito, Crozer Health CEO.
Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland is a 302-bed tertiary teaching hospital and the flagship facility for Crozer Health, a four-hospital system in Delaware County currently for sale by parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
The financially beleaguered health system has shuttered services across its facilities and is facing lawsuits for its decision to close acute care services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Most recently, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education stripped Crozer-Chester Medical Center of its surgical residency program certification, which would have eliminated training positions for 15 medical residents.
The national oversight body then deferred its decision and granted Crozer Health an extension to review ACGME’s list of concerns and citations with the program and submit an appeal.
The new neurology partnership comes as Jefferson Health plans to merge with Lehigh Valley Health Network, which may be finalized by the end of the year.
