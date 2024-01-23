From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Philadelphia-based health system known for its neurology care will now offer specialty services in Delaware County.

Jefferson Health has entered into an agreement with Crozer-Chester Medical Center to provide an expanded suite of neurological services to patients in the suburbs, officials announced Monday.

“This new relationship allows Jefferson Health to bring critical care to Crozer Health’s patients that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to access,” Baligh Yehia, Jefferson Health president, said in a statement.

Additional services through the partnership, which officially started Jan. 15, will improve treatment options for people with neurological disorders and traumatic brain injuries, said health system leaders.

“We’re excited to enter a strategic clinical partnership with them to provide our patients with state-of-the-art neuroscience care close to home,” said Anthony Esposito, Crozer Health CEO.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland is a 302-bed tertiary teaching hospital and the flagship facility for Crozer Health, a four-hospital system in Delaware County currently for sale by parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.