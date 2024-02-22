From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, is partnering with Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley, to bolster its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric cardiology services.

With more than 95 locations across Delaware, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Nemours Children’s Health already has a large regional footprint.

“As a nationally recognized leader in pediatric care, we are proud to partner with Crozer Health to enhance their NICU and cardiology services. We are excited about the possibilities that this presents for the children and families of Delaware County,” said Mark R. Marcantano, Regional President of Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley, in Wednesday’s press release.

The partnership involves embedding Nemours’ pediatric cardiology services within Crozer and providing Crozer patients with Nemours’ NICU services.

“Nemours is a world-class organization known for its expertise in pediatric care, and this affiliation will ensure that we can continue to provide the highest quality pediatric services available,” Crozer CEO Anthony Esposito said in a statement.