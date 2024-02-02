Prospect Medical Holdings agrees to sell Crozer Health to a nonprofit

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

If Prospect Medical Holdings is to sell Crozer Health within the next 270 days, the new owner must be a nonprofit, according to a court-approved deal.

The clock is now ticking for the for-profit company to find a buyer for the embattled four-hospital system in Delaware County.

Delco Court of Common Pleas Judge Cheryl Austin approved a proposal to pause Delaware County Memorial Hospital litigation between Prospect, the Foundation for Delaware County and state AG office, opening a 270-day sale window.

The entities reached the deal in October in the aftermath of Crozer’s hospitals shuttering key services and programs, failing to pay vendors, and laying off staff. Now, details of the agreement are set in stone, including one that could return Crozer to its previous status.

“We are pleased that the Attorney General’s Office is requiring that any buyer of Prospect Crozer must be a non-profit,” said Frances Sheehan, president of the foundation. “Now that the stipulation is signed, we would expect that there are no more hurdles remaining in the way of Prospect issuing a Request for Proposals seeking reputable non-profit suitors that can work with the excellent staff there to rebuild a desperately needed health system.”

The foundation maintains legal standing in the case because it was party to the initial sale of the Crozer-Keystone Health System to Prospect, which changed the system from a nonprofit to a for-profit.

“We are pleased the Court has issued the order and we look forward to continuing to serve the community as this process moves forward,” a Crozer spokesperson said in a statement.