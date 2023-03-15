Crozer Health lays off 215 people as part of ‘operational restructuring plan’

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Crozer Health is laying off roughly 215 employees as part of its “operational restructuring plan,” the Delaware County hospital system announced Wednesday. Those staff members represent approximately 4% of the company’s workforce.

“We made the difficult decision to restructure our operations in order to ensure that resources are properly allocated to meet our patients’ and our communities’ most pressing health care needs, while at the same time allowing us to stem the financial losses that threaten our ability to continue serving Delaware County,” said Anthony Esposito, chief executive officer of Crozer, in a written statement.

The company claims its restructuring “focuses on removing duplication in administrative oversight and discontinuing underutilized services.”