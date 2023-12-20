From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

If a proposed deal between Jefferson Health and Lehigh Valley Health Network is finalized, the combined entity — not yet formally named but referred to as the “Jefferson Enterprise” — would become the largest employer in the Philadelphia region.

The nonprofit hospital systems signed a non-binding letter of intent to “create a leading integrated care delivery [health] system,” according to a joint announcement released on Tuesday.

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, which includes Thomas Jefferson University and 17 hospitals, already has 42,000 employees across the region and is the second largest employer, which includes Jefferson Health Plans.

Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which includes 13 hospital campuses, has 20,000 employees across the region.

If the two health care providers combine, the integrated health care system would control 30 hospitals and employ 62,000 workers.

That would outpace the University of Pennsylvania Health System as the current largest employer, with roughly 51,300 workers in the Philadelphia region.

The proposed Jefferson Health combined entity would include: Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City, Philadelphia, Abington-Jefferson Health, Jefferson Health Northeast, Jefferson Health New Jersey, the Einstein Healthcare Network, and Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. Additionally, it would have four campuses in Allentown, two more in Bethlehem and Pottsville, and span to Easton, East Stroudsburg, Hazleton, Dickson City, and Lehighton.

Jefferson Health already generated about $9.7 billion of revenue during its fiscal year in 2023 that ended June 30 – albeit with an operating loss of $78.5 million.

Lehigh Valley Health Network produced about $4.1 billion in revenue during its fiscal year in 2023 that ended June 30 — with about $10.4 million in the black.

If the two entities were combined during the last fiscal year, it would generate about $13.8 billion in revenue but still be in the red in terms of an operating loss.

But it’s not a done deal – yet. Officials said in a news release that a final deal is expected to be signed by the end of 2024. The potential deal is still subject to internal negotiation and any required regulatory approvals.

Jefferson Health officials said in a news release that the move creates a nonprofit health system and research university with national recognition.