Putting their best faces forward: Skin care and makeup help Philadelphia patients after medical trauma

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Upbeat power ballads from Christina Aguilera, Lizzo and Diana Ross flowed throughout a small room inside Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation’s Riverfront location in South Philadelphia.

Several women sat around small vanity mirrors, some of them in wheelchairs. On the table before them was an array of makeup brushes, lip liners, eye shadows, face cleansers and other beauty tools and products.

“You said you wanted to do your eyebrows, right?” Rebecca Carpino asked Candice Davis, who nodded yes.

Both women are patients at the rehabilitation center and participants in a new kind of group therapy. The support program focuses on mental health recovery after medical trauma by using makeup and skin care to help reclaim confidence and independence.

On a recent Thursday morning, the two patients were helping each other.

Carpino added a dollop of brownish-black eyebrow pomade onto a clean palette and set it down before Davis, who then dipped an angled brush into the mixture and brought it to her left brow.

“Am I getting it?” Davis asked Carpino as she leaned in closer to the mirror.

“You’re getting it, just go a little higher,” Carpino guided her.