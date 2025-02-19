From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia International Airport has reached a milestone not seen since before the pandemic, and airport leaders believe it’s a sign of even better days ahead.

“In the 2024 calendar year, we had over 30 million passengers fly into or out of PHL and that was almost a 10% increase from the previous year,” said Heather Redfern, the airport’s public affairs manager. Last year also marked the first time since 2019 that the airport had topped 30 million passengers.

The new numbers show that air travel into and out of Philadelphia has fully recovered from the COVID pandemic.

“Anything like this shows our partners whether it be our concessionaires, with Marketplace PHL, with the airlines, anybody that wants to do business at PHL, it shows them people are choosing PHL as their airport of choice,” she said. “People want to come here to fly out of the airport.”