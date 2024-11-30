Power restored at Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal D

The outage impacted flights in Philadelphia International Airport's Terminal D.

An airplane is seen pulling up to a gate at sunset.

An airplane pulls up to a gate at Philadelphia International Airport. (Danya Henninger/Billy Penn)

A power outage at Philadelphia International Airport impacted several flights Saturday morning.

The airport says it was contained to Terminal D, which impacted United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Air.

All other terminals at the airport were unaffected.

Power was restored at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to an airport spokesperson. Terminal gates and ticketing computers are operating. Concessions are open as well.

The source of the outage is still being investigated.

