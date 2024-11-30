Power restored at Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal D

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A power outage at Philadelphia International Airport impacted several flights Saturday morning.

The airport says it was contained to Terminal D, which impacted United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Air.

All other terminals at the airport were unaffected.

Power was restored at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to an airport spokesperson. Terminal gates and ticketing computers are operating. Concessions are open as well.

The source of the outage is still being investigated.