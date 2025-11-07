From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Air travelers passing through Philadelphia International Airport are beginning to feel the effects of a nationwide staffing crisis that has now reached the skies. As the federal government shutdown enters its fifth week, the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to reduce scheduled flights by up to 10% at 40 of the country’s busiest airports — including Philadelphia.

By early Friday morning, more than two dozen flights from Philadelphia had been canceled, according to FlightAware, and many others were delayed as carriers began scaling back their operations. More than 40 flights out of Newark Liberty airport were canceled with another 100 delayed.

Passengers whose flights were still scheduled expressed frustration and concern over whether their return flights would stay on schedule to bring them back.

“I definitely am a little concerned that it won’t be there,” said Eric Ashenfelter, a Philadelphia resident who was headed to Detroit with his girlfriend for a family gathering. “I mean, at least luckily for our case, we have the option to drive back if necessary, but it is a concern. I wasn’t even sure if this one would be here still.”

Philadelphia resident Jenny Frankel, who was on her way to Orlando with her son, expressed similar frustration and said she has the same “plan B.”

“If we couldn’t book another flight, we would probably go to a rental car and drive back, which would be a 14-hour drive,” she said.

Frankel added they would just “roll with” whatever happened.