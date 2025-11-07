Passengers flying out of PHL worried about what FAA cancellations mean for their flights back home
More than two dozen flights out of PHL have been canceled with many more delayed. Those numbers are expected to increase as the government shutdown continues.
Air travelers passing through Philadelphia International Airport are beginning to feel the effects of a nationwide staffing crisis that has now reached the skies. As the federal government shutdown enters its fifth week, the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to reduce scheduled flights by up to 10% at 40 of the country’s busiest airports — including Philadelphia.
By early Friday morning, more than two dozen flights from Philadelphia had been canceled, according to FlightAware, and many others were delayed as carriers began scaling back their operations. More than 40 flights out of Newark Liberty airport were canceled with another 100 delayed.
Passengers whose flights were still scheduled expressed frustration and concern over whether their return flights would stay on schedule to bring them back.
“I definitely am a little concerned that it won’t be there,” said Eric Ashenfelter, a Philadelphia resident who was headed to Detroit with his girlfriend for a family gathering. “I mean, at least luckily for our case, we have the option to drive back if necessary, but it is a concern. I wasn’t even sure if this one would be here still.”
Philadelphia resident Jenny Frankel, who was on her way to Orlando with her son, expressed similar frustration and said she has the same “plan B.”
“If we couldn’t book another flight, we would probably go to a rental car and drive back, which would be a 14-hour drive,” she said.
Frankel added they would just “roll with” whatever happened.
That was the attitude of Nadine Gaines, another Philadelphia resident who was en route to Charlotte, North Carolina, to see her daughter and her family. Gaines was taking some time off after an injury, so she wasn’t concerned about her Sunday flight back.
“My foot is broke so I can’t work right now,” she said. “As long as they start back before the 19th, I have an appointment back here.”
Officials say the move is designed to ease pressure on the nation’s overworked air-traffic controllers and other aviation staff, many of whom have gone weeks without pay. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said staff members hope to act before safety is compromised.
“We just can’t ignore it,” Bedford said. “When the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating.”
Passengers at PHL said they understood.
“I get why they have to do what they have to do for safety reasons,” Frankel said.
However, some also blamed Washington for putting them in this situation.
