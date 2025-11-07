The FAA is slashing flights because of the shutdown. Here’s what travelers can expect

Travelers will have fewer flight options within the U.S. starting Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration imposes schedule cuts at 40 major airports to ease the strain on air traffic controllers during the record-long government shutdown.

The head of the agency says the move is unprecedented but necessary to keep people safe as staffing shortages and unpaid work increasingly take a toll on the controllers.

Most of them worked six days a week and put in mandatory overtime even before the shutdown, but they have been doing so without paychecks as lawmakers fail to agree on a way to reopen the government.

Airports in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other airline hubs will be impacted, according to the FAA’s order, which was published Thursday evening. Hundreds of flights scheduled for Friday already were canceled as of late Thursday afternoon. But that number is likely only to increase in the days ahead, as reductions are ramped up from 4% on Friday to 10% by Nov. 14.

Passengers also could face delays and packed flights heading into the weekend and beyond.

Here’s what to know about the cutbacks — and what to do if your trip gets disrupted.

Is my airport on the list?

There’s a good chance it is. The list spans more than two dozen states.

It includes the nation’s busiest airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, as well as the main airports in Anchorage, Boston, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston, and Anchorage.

In some metropolitan areas, including New York, Houston, Chicago and Washington, multiple airports will be impacted.

The reductions are between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time and impact all commercial airlines, according to the FAA.