This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Trauma surgeon Elinore Kaufman says it’s always a good day when her patients make it out of the hospital alive.

“The thing that makes us the happiest is when we get someone back home,” Kaufman said.

But often, she worries about these patients, the lucky ones, who survive serious and violent injuries only to face the psychological aftermath of their trauma once they return home.

“The effects are more than physical,” Kaufman said. “There are absolutely emotional, psychological, social, economic effects for the individual and all of those same effects that kind of spread across the family and the community.”

But Kaufman knows that when people look for help in dealing with these symptoms once they leave the hospital, they face a number of barriers: a shortage of mental health care providers, long waiting lists for appointments and the high cost of therapy and medications.

To better meet the mental health needs of trauma survivors, the Penn Trauma Violence Recovery Program at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia has added a new team of four psychologists to ensure that patients are connected to care options before they leave the hospital.

As of February, the new service has provided about 46 patients with outpatient short- and long-term therapy.

“Our patients are seeking care and we’re able to meet that need directly with no barriers,” Kaufman said. “No financial barriers, no logistical barriers.”

About one in five people who need emergency medical care at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center are victims of gun violence. Others come in with violent injuries from an assault, a car crash or another serious accident.

After traumatic incidents like these, many people have some symptoms of post-traumatic stress. Most go on to recover from these symptoms with little or no intervention.

“Some patients want and need a very short-term type of therapy and that can be very, very helpful,” said Lily Brown, psychologist and director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety.

Others leave the hospital and experience more extreme symptoms that can become debilitating or chronic, especially if they are returning to an unsafe home environment.

“Trauma exposure can dramatically shift how they see themselves, how they see other people, and how they see the world,” Brown said. “So, some survivors of trauma will start to feel incompetent, will start to feel like they are to blame for the trauma happening.”

The psychologists who’ve joined the Penn Trauma Violence Recovery Program specialize in treating post-traumatic stress disorder.