“I turned to David and I said, ‘I’m not gonna make it,’” Francine remembers. “And he said, ‘That’s not fair Fran, you can’t leave us. What about Nate? What about me?’ And I said, ‘I can’t see myself living through this.’ And I had this weird experience where I don’t know if it was my own brain, or if it really was Ben’s voice, but I heard Ben telling me he wanted me to live. And when he told me that, I made a deal with him. And I said, ‘If you help me figure out how to survive, I’ll do it.’”

After deciding to live, Francine threw herself into advocacy that spring. Francine and David met with members of Congress to speak about Ben and the need for tighter gun control measures. Francine was even invited to give President Barack Obama’s weekly address in place of the president. But when the U.S. Senate voted on new gun control laws in April 2013, every single measure failed — even expanded background checks.

By that summer, Francine knew she couldn’t keep speaking so publicly about Ben’s death. Though she believed in the causes she had been fighting for, she realized she had also been using advocacy to distract herself from her grief.

Francine decided she needed a way to reinvent herself and told her husband she wanted to have another baby.

“And he was like, ‘What?! We’re so old, you’re crazy,’” Francine remembers. She was 46 at the time and David was 55. “‘And I said, ‘No, but see, this is something that’s going to help me live and not die.’ And when I made that decision, I started to grieve.”

Since Ben’s murder, Francine had had friends in the house as much as possible, people to talk to in case trauma froze or overwhelmed her. So for Francine, grieving meant learning to be alone in an empty, quiet house. She also started going to the gym and working out to address the ways grief had taken root in her body.

Francine gave birth to a baby boy, Matthew, in 2014. Looking down at him for the first time, she thought of the moment two weeks after Ben died, when she had been standing in the kitchen and felt like she had heard Ben telling her to live. To Francine, Matthew’s life feels like a miracle. “I had Matthew at a very old age,” she said. “And that is such a gift, that I feel Ben gave me in a way. His name, Matthew, means ‘gift from God,’ and I feel that Matthew is a gift from God and from wherever we go.”

This December 14 will mark 10 years since Ben’s murder.

“He was 6; he would be 16. Ten years of life going on without him; it’s a substantial, significant number, and that’s its own special kind of hell,” Francine said.

Francine doesn’t know quite what to expect this year on the day of the tragedy. She is planning to do the things she always does to help herself, like having friends around. Francine, David, and Matthew will also be going away for a few days.

“It will probably be our choice to be very much in Christmas mode, and not make it about Ben, and not ignore Ben, but make it about Matthew’s experience and finding that joy, because we always do,” Francine said. “So, I might as well have joy while I’m dealing with this terrible grief.”

In fact, Francine says one of the biggest misconceptions about losing Ben is that she does not experience joy in the midst of her grief.

“People who have not experienced this kind of loss think we lie around in bed all day crying. And that’s just not how grief works. You laugh and grieve. You celebrate and grieve. You cry and grieve. You scream and grieve. But you also celebrate life,” she said.

Still, there are things that send Francine back to what she calls “the soul” of her grief, like Ben’s birthday, hearing buses drive by on the first day of school or bumping into a friend of Ben’s she has not seen since the tragedy.

Francine is also careful to distinguish between her grief and her trauma. While Francine’s grief ebbs and flows, her trauma responses happen at a moment’s notice and can be debilitating. When Francine saw the news about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last May, she spent a few days in bed, almost without registering it. She has learned to manage these episodes over time, like asking for help with Matthew, and those responses happen automatically too.

Francine also moves through her grief by keeping a daily gratitude journal. She’s grateful for the health of her family, that David works from home so he can help take care of Matthew, and for her morning cup of coffee.

“Coffee for me is kind of my morning ritual of, ‘I’ve got the gift of this day.’ Even if it’s a crappy day. I’ve got the gift of this day. I say to people all the time, ‘you don’t know if you have tomorrow.’ And I know it’s a cliche, but people don’t really think about that cliche,” she said.

Francine has always made sense of life through music. A few years after the tragedy, she started writing songs about her life in the wake of Ben’s death. The first song she wrote, “You Will Forget Him,” is about the importance of remembering Ben, even when it might be painful:

You won’t think of him when seasons change

Or when the school bus drives by

It won’t be in you

Cause that’s how you survive

“I wrote that song because people don’t have to live with the kind of significant loss of Ben that I do,” Francine said. “I’ll say to people, ‘I have three boys. I have two boys that are living, and here’s what they’re like. And I have this other boy who died when he was 6, and this is what he was like.’ And some people are like, ‘Oh no, please don’t tell me that. I don’t want to know, that’s too much.’ And I say, ‘No, you must. You must listen.’ Because he deserves that. Because his life matters too.”

One of Francine’s most cherished memories of Ben is from the morning that he died. She and Ben had just dropped off Nate at a book club that met before school. They had about 45 minutes before Ben needed to get dropped off, too, so Francine took Ben to Starbucks to get a treat. They sat beside each other at a small square table, Francine with her coffee and Ben with a brownie. Then Ben started telling Francine about what he wanted to be when he grew up.

“It wasn’t a lighthouse keeper anymore,” Francine said. “He wanted to be an architect.” Ben also told Francine he wanted to be a paleontologist, because that was what his older brother Nate wanted to be. “And then he told me that he loved Nate, and he would always be with Nate. And then he told me that he loved me. And I remember saying to him, it’s so nice to be here just the two of us. We never get a chance to do that.

Because I had that moment, I get to keep that even though he’s gone. I get that forever, for as long as I’m breathing. And that to me is our goodbye. I never got to say goodbye to him. But that was our goodbye.”

Francine wrote eight more songs after “You Will Forget Him.” Over the past nine years, she’s transformed those songs into a play with music called, “Just Five Minutes,” a story about her grief, trauma, and survival following Ben’s murder. Francine is currently working with a team of artists and producers to film “Just Five Minutes,” which will stream in 2023.