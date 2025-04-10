From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s Carnaval de Puebla has been canceled for 2025 over fears of potential operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The street festival is the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration on the East Coast, attracting an average of 15,000 attendees a year to South Philadelphia near the Italian Market, a hub for Latino-owned businesses in the metro area.

Hundreds of vendors, performers and artists were expected, but organizers said reports of increased ICE operations under President Donald Trump’s administration had people canceling their plans.

“People were calling in to say, ‘Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to make it,’” said event committee member Olga Renteria. “Especially when people are coming from California, Chicago, Mexico. Entire families are coming, so they don’t want to be separated.”

Planning for 2026’s Carnaval de Puebla is also on hold, Renteria said, and other events centered around Philadelphia’s Latino community are not happening.