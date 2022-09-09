A new public art project is shining a light on the people who keep South Philadelphia’s iconic Italian Market thriving.

The “Our Market” project aims to emphasize “the power of storytelling as a way to really connect with one another,” said artist Michelle Angela Ortiz, the project’s creator.

The multi-year effort centers on South Ninth Street’s diversity and focuses on supporting the community’s many immigrant vendors, business owners, and neighbors who live and work there.

Ortiz, who was born and raised in the neighborhood, ​​has been ruminating on the idea since 2011 when she participated in Journeys South, a Mural Arts project about the stories and memories of people in South Philadelphia. The project started in earnest about eight years later.

“I wasn’t necessarily satisfied with putting up something pretty, taking it down and that’s it,” said Ortiz. She knew she wanted to do something meaningful. “I thought to myself, ‘Ninth Street needs more investment. What would this look like?’ It has to be functional. It has to serve a purpose. It has to be sustainable.”

With funding from the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, Catalyst for Change, ARTisPHL, the Mural Arts Program, and the Southwest Folklife Alliance, Ortiz has been able to collaborate with the market community on local gatherings, as well as the construction of new produce stands for vendors.

So far, two produce stands have been built as part of the project.

One is the Ramos Produce stand, owned by Lidia Méndez and Joel Ramos. Its colors and patterns are inspired by their hometown of Puebla, Mexico. Above the produce is a sign that reads: “Mi gente son los que cuidan la tierra” — “My people are the ones that tend to the land.”

The second completed stand is Tran’s Produce, owned by vendors Mr. Be and Hoa Tran since 1985. Their stand reflects their Vietnamese heritage and has water-inspired patterns along with phrases rooted in the power of the Earth and its laborers: “When drinking water, remember the source” and “When eating fruit, think of the person who planted the tree.”

Two more vendor stands, including John Gargano’s Produce and Charlie’s Produce, will be upgraded in the coming months.

Lighting the path

The “Our Market” project’s newest element was an artistic yet practical response to what business owners needed: more light.

Ortiz worked with five separate business owners along South 9th Street between Federal Street and Washington Avenue to develop designs that would illuminate the dim commercial corridor, while reflecting their personal stories.

Each installation is composed of two rectangular LED light fixtures along with different images and phrases that resonate with the individual who inspired the lightbox.

The designs are “really about the business owners responding to what gives them light and hope,” said Ortiz.