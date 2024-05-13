As they set up under the overpass bridge near Lehigh Street to avoid the rain, they were approached by police who were enforcing street permits. Bixler said officers told the organization that no groups were allowed to use the space under the bridge as a distribution location, or else risk a citation going forward.

Bixler said they won’t be using that spot again, but will continue to offer services at a regular spot near Kensington Avenue.

The business corridor of Kensington and the heart of the area’s open-air drug market has seen a number of encampment resolutions and clearings in the past, with minimal lasting impact.

City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents the neighborhood in District 7, said she hopes the most recent resolution is just the beginning for long-term change in the community, both for residents and those who are homeless and/or living with addiction.

“It is important that we all take note of where these individuals are moving and encampments are being set up so that outreach can continue and more people can be brought into treatment,” Lozada said in a statement. “Just because the most visible area of the open-air drug market was cleared does not mean the crisis is over. Work will continue to be done. I expect more encampment resolutions, more outreach, and more investment.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s strategy to permanently shut down Kensington’s open-air drug market and address the opioid crisis citywide includes establishing “triage” centers for people who need help with housing, addiction treatment and other social services.

Earlier this month, the city issued a request for proposal for consultant services for these proposed centers. The proposal states that the city “has identified several locations for consideration and seeks a consultant to assist with needs to assess the fitness and requirements of those spaces for various levels of treatment.”

However, those plans are already facing some pushback in City Council. After a Philadelphia Inquirer report showed that a possible triage location could be in the Fairmount section of the city, Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. criticized the city for a lack of transparency and notification about a proposed site in his district.

“I do not support a triage center at this location without undergoing a thorough review and discussion with the community to address potential implications,” Young said Thursday during a council meeting. “It is unacceptable to undertake such a significant project without consulting the communities and stakeholders who will be most affected.”