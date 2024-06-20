From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania state Rep. Donna Bullock has been appointed as the new CEO of Project HOME and will take over the day-to-day operations this summer.

The decision comes nearly a year after co-founders Sister Mary Scullion and Joan McConnon announced they would be stepping down. The organization they started in a locker room of a swimming pool provided Philadelphians experiencing homelessness with places to stay for more than three decades.

“Donna is compassionate, servant-minded and mission-driven,” Scullion said via press release. “She’s spent her career advocating for the underserved, fighting to ensure everyone has a voice. I’m certain she’ll bring that same fighting spirit to her work at Project HOME and I look forward to supporting her as we strive to make our vision a reality: None of us are home until all of us are home.”

Bullock has represented the 195th Legislative District for the past nine years and has also served as the Majority Chair for the Children and Youth Committee and Ethics Committee. Bullock told WHYY News that there are skills she’s developed as a legislator that can transition to her new role within the organization.