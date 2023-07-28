After more than 3 decades, Philly’s Project HOME co-founders are stepping down

For more than 30 years, Sister Mary Scullion and Joan McConnon have provided Philadelphians experiencing homelessness with places to stay through Project HOME. In December 2024, the two co-founders will be stepping down.

The duo started the organization in a locker room of a swimming pool, and next week will open its 1,000th housing unit within the city of Philadelphia.

In an interview with WHYY News, Sister Mary Scullion said it’s important to provide people with the opportunity to provide for themselves.

“It’s just so amazing to see people that aren’t merely surviving, but they’re thriving and giving people the opportunities that all of us are given right? This is America,” Scullion said.

“This is equal opportunity for all. And if anything, I see how unequal the opportunities are, but I also see how many leaders and philanthropists and people that are unsheltered all can work together to create those opportunities so that everybody can have a place to call home.”