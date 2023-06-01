Backed by a $25 million donation, Project HOME is launching a “pioneering” initiative it says will change the way Philadelphia helps individuals experiencing homelessness and struggling with opioid addiction.

The Estadt-Lubert Collaborative for Housing and Recovery will see the city’s biggest hospital systems — Jefferson Health, Penn Medicine, and Temple Health — team up with the venerable nonprofit to offer this vulnerable population a seamless path to permanent supportive housing after patients are discharged from the emergency department.

The goal is to build a data-driven “ecosystem of healing” that will save lives over the next five years, and hopefully, well into the future.

“This is a big deal,” said Temple Health president Michael Young during a news conference on Wednesday.

The citywide effort is expected to start this summer. It comes as Philadelphia struggles to find permanent solutions to an opioid epidemic that’s become more acute since the powerful sedative xylazine has infiltrated the drug supply.

Primarily used by veterinarians in the treatment of horses, “tranq” depresses the central nervous system and can cause deadly side effects when mixed with fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that’s effectively replaced heroin. When injected, the potent combination can slow down breathing, and drop a person’s blood pressure and heart rate to dangerously low levels. It also causes severe wounds resembling chemical burns that can require amputation.