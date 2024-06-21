‘This is how I’m gonna die’: Former employees remember the PES refinery explosion, 5 years later

A series of explosions in 2019 shuttered the largest oil refinery on the East Coast. Here’s a look back at that day.

Listen 4:53
This photo from June 21, 2019 shows flames and smoke emerging from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia. The blaze and a series of explosions shook homes and caused extensive damage at the refinery, the largest on the East Coast. The company shuttered the 150-year-old site and laid off workers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

This photo from June 21, 2019 shows flames and smoke emerging from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia. The blaze and a series of explosions shook homes and caused extensive damage at the refinery, the largest on the East Coast. The company shuttered the 150-year-old site and laid off workers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Charles Hook was scheduled to work an early morning shift at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery June 21, 2019.

But a delayed shipment meant he stayed home in Audubon, New Jersey.

“I went back to sleep,” he said. “4:21 [a.m.], the explosion happened.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Hook’s wife was awake, getting ready for work, when she heard the “big thud.” She saw on the news a video of Hook’s workplace engulfed in flames.

“She runs upstairs. ‘Chuck, you have a problem,’” Hook remembers her saying. “‘The refinery blew up.’”

Charles Hook leans against a beam
Charles Hook found a new job in Indiana after the PES refinery in Philadelphia closed in 2019. He returned to New Jersey to take over his sister’s house. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Five years ago, a massive fire at the PES refinery in South Philadelphia lit up the early morning skies and ultimately shuttered the more than century-old facility.

A leak from a corroded pipe caused a series of explosions that released thousands of pounds of a dangerous chemical and caused an estimated $750 million worth of damage.

Days later, the company that ran the refinery announced the complex would shut down for good.

“Nine days later, I was laid off,” Hook said.

Related Content

What happened that day

Bilal Motley was finishing his shift as a foreman in the refinery’s wastewater treatment department when reports of a fire in Unit 433 came over his radio.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, not this,’” he remembered.

Bilal Motley worked at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery for 13 years before an explosion and fire closed the plant. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Motley says Unit 433 was considered the “bogeyman,” because it contained a potentially deadly chemical: hydrofluoric acid.

A faulty, old pipe “elbow” ruptured, allowing propane and hydrofluoric acid to leak and form a ground-hugging vapor cloud that quickly ignited.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The incident caused the release of more than 5,000 pounds of hydrofluoric acid — most of which was released to the atmosphere — as well as over 600,000 pounds of hydrocarbons, most of which burned.

“The fire was just getting bigger and bigger,” Motley said. “It was just terrifying. It started to grow even more, and you saw tanks starting to fly around.”

At one point, a piece of a vessel that weighed as much as a bus flew across the Schuylkill River.

The fire raged for hours, filling the sky with black smoke. The Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management briefly issued a shelter-in-place advisory for a small area of nearby residents. Specialized industrial firefighters arrived to help the Philadelphia Fire Department and refinery workers.

It took more than 24 hours for the fire to be fully extinguished.

Michelle Walker, who was working inside the refinery’s control room, remembers seeing flames on the unit surveillance monitors before the screens went black.

“The big explosion … felt like a train was going by,” she said. “The whole floor rumbled … All the ceiling tiles flew up and came back down again, and dust was everywhere.”

Michelle Walker (Courtesy of Michelle Walker)

The most frightening moment was when the emergency radio channel fell silent.

“For what felt like an hour but probably was only a minute or less, there was just silence,” she said. “I looked over at my coworker, and he’s a bigger dude, and he was just crying. He said, ‘They’re all dead.’”

Then finally, a voice came through on the radio.

“The whole room started breathing again,” Walker said.

Motley and the other foremen were trained firefighters, so they sprung into action, setting up a perimeter and opening up fire hydrants, he remembers. Meanwhile, Motley was getting calls from family members and struggling to hear his coworkers over the radio.

“I really thought, ‘Alright, this is how I’m gonna die,’” he said. “This is what they trained us for … I don’t think we’re going to get through this. But somehow we did.”

No employees were killed that day. Only five had minor injuries.

Within days, Philadelphia Energy Solutions announced it would close the refinery. Around 1,000 workers —  including Hook, Walker and Motley — were eventually laid off.

Related Content

What’s the future of the site?

The jungle of pipes, tanks and buildings where the three once worked has been largely leveled, and a warehousing and logistics campus has begun to rise in its place.

This spring, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the company that bought the site after PES declared bankruptcy, began building a 300,000-square-foot warehouse on the southeastern portion of the site. It’s the first of over a dozen planned for the logistics portion of The Bellwether District, which developers say will also include a life sciences campus and could mean jobs for more than 19,000 people.

It’s a massive transformation for the site, which was originally built as an oil refinery in the mid-1800s. With the refinery’s closure, the city’s single largest source of planet-warming carbon emissions disappeared. But the warehousing will likely bring trucks that release unhealthy particulate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from their tailpipes.

Years after they pushed for the refinery’s closure, nearby residents with the activist group Philly Thrive continue to pressure HRP to give surrounding communities a bigger say in the redevelopment planning process and to sign an enforceable Community Benefits Agreement. They want a range of economic and environmental justice–related guarantees, including that a quarter of the new jobs created at the site will go to residents of South and Southwest Philadelphia and that the site will be powered with renewable energy.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

Read more
Sophia Schmidt smiles for a photo outside

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate