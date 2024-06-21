‘This is how I’m gonna die’: Former employees remember the PES refinery explosion, 5 years later
A series of explosions in 2019 shuttered the largest oil refinery on the East Coast. Here’s a look back at that day.Listen 4:53
Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.
Charles Hook was scheduled to work an early morning shift at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery June 21, 2019.
But a delayed shipment meant he stayed home in Audubon, New Jersey.
“I went back to sleep,” he said. “4:21 [a.m.], the explosion happened.”
Hook’s wife was awake, getting ready for work, when she heard the “big thud.” She saw on the news a video of Hook’s workplace engulfed in flames.
“She runs upstairs. ‘Chuck, you have a problem,’” Hook remembers her saying. “‘The refinery blew up.’”
Five years ago, a massive fire at the PES refinery in South Philadelphia lit up the early morning skies and ultimately shuttered the more than century-old facility.
A leak from a corroded pipe caused a series of explosions that released thousands of pounds of a dangerous chemical and caused an estimated $750 million worth of damage.
Days later, the company that ran the refinery announced the complex would shut down for good.
“Nine days later, I was laid off,” Hook said.
What happened that day
Bilal Motley was finishing his shift as a foreman in the refinery’s wastewater treatment department when reports of a fire in Unit 433 came over his radio.
“I was like, ‘Oh no, not this,’” he remembered.
Motley says Unit 433 was considered the “bogeyman,” because it contained a potentially deadly chemical: hydrofluoric acid.
A faulty, old pipe “elbow” ruptured, allowing propane and hydrofluoric acid to leak and form a ground-hugging vapor cloud that quickly ignited.
The incident caused the release of more than 5,000 pounds of hydrofluoric acid — most of which was released to the atmosphere — as well as over 600,000 pounds of hydrocarbons, most of which burned.
“The fire was just getting bigger and bigger,” Motley said. “It was just terrifying. It started to grow even more, and you saw tanks starting to fly around.”
At one point, a piece of a vessel that weighed as much as a bus flew across the Schuylkill River.
The fire raged for hours, filling the sky with black smoke. The Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management briefly issued a shelter-in-place advisory for a small area of nearby residents. Specialized industrial firefighters arrived to help the Philadelphia Fire Department and refinery workers.
It took more than 24 hours for the fire to be fully extinguished.
Michelle Walker, who was working inside the refinery’s control room, remembers seeing flames on the unit surveillance monitors before the screens went black.
“The big explosion … felt like a train was going by,” she said. “The whole floor rumbled … All the ceiling tiles flew up and came back down again, and dust was everywhere.”
The most frightening moment was when the emergency radio channel fell silent.
“For what felt like an hour but probably was only a minute or less, there was just silence,” she said. “I looked over at my coworker, and he’s a bigger dude, and he was just crying. He said, ‘They’re all dead.’”
Then finally, a voice came through on the radio.
“The whole room started breathing again,” Walker said.
Motley and the other foremen were trained firefighters, so they sprung into action, setting up a perimeter and opening up fire hydrants, he remembers. Meanwhile, Motley was getting calls from family members and struggling to hear his coworkers over the radio.
“I really thought, ‘Alright, this is how I’m gonna die,’” he said. “This is what they trained us for … I don’t think we’re going to get through this. But somehow we did.”
No employees were killed that day. Only five had minor injuries.
Within days, Philadelphia Energy Solutions announced it would close the refinery. Around 1,000 workers — including Hook, Walker and Motley — were eventually laid off.
What’s the future of the site?
The jungle of pipes, tanks and buildings where the three once worked has been largely leveled, and a warehousing and logistics campus has begun to rise in its place.
This spring, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the company that bought the site after PES declared bankruptcy, began building a 300,000-square-foot warehouse on the southeastern portion of the site. It’s the first of over a dozen planned for the logistics portion of The Bellwether District, which developers say will also include a life sciences campus and could mean jobs for more than 19,000 people.
It’s a massive transformation for the site, which was originally built as an oil refinery in the mid-1800s. With the refinery’s closure, the city’s single largest source of planet-warming carbon emissions disappeared. But the warehousing will likely bring trucks that release unhealthy particulate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from their tailpipes.
Years after they pushed for the refinery’s closure, nearby residents with the activist group Philly Thrive continue to pressure HRP to give surrounding communities a bigger say in the redevelopment planning process and to sign an enforceable Community Benefits Agreement. They want a range of economic and environmental justice–related guarantees, including that a quarter of the new jobs created at the site will go to residents of South and Southwest Philadelphia and that the site will be powered with renewable energy.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.