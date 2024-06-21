What happened that day

Bilal Motley was finishing his shift as a foreman in the refinery’s wastewater treatment department when reports of a fire in Unit 433 came over his radio.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, not this,’” he remembered.

Motley says Unit 433 was considered the “bogeyman,” because it contained a potentially deadly chemical: hydrofluoric acid.

A faulty, old pipe “elbow” ruptured, allowing propane and hydrofluoric acid to leak and form a ground-hugging vapor cloud that quickly ignited.

The incident caused the release of more than 5,000 pounds of hydrofluoric acid — most of which was released to the atmosphere — as well as over 600,000 pounds of hydrocarbons, most of which burned.

“The fire was just getting bigger and bigger,” Motley said. “It was just terrifying. It started to grow even more, and you saw tanks starting to fly around.”

At one point, a piece of a vessel that weighed as much as a bus flew across the Schuylkill River.

The fire raged for hours, filling the sky with black smoke. The Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management briefly issued a shelter-in-place advisory for a small area of nearby residents. Specialized industrial firefighters arrived to help the Philadelphia Fire Department and refinery workers.

It took more than 24 hours for the fire to be fully extinguished.

Michelle Walker, who was working inside the refinery’s control room, remembers seeing flames on the unit surveillance monitors before the screens went black.

“The big explosion … felt like a train was going by,” she said. “The whole floor rumbled … All the ceiling tiles flew up and came back down again, and dust was everywhere.”

The most frightening moment was when the emergency radio channel fell silent.

“For what felt like an hour but probably was only a minute or less, there was just silence,” she said. “I looked over at my coworker, and he’s a bigger dude, and he was just crying. He said, ‘They’re all dead.’”

Then finally, a voice came through on the radio.

“The whole room started breathing again,” Walker said.

Motley and the other foremen were trained firefighters, so they sprung into action, setting up a perimeter and opening up fire hydrants, he remembers. Meanwhile, Motley was getting calls from family members and struggling to hear his coworkers over the radio.

“I really thought, ‘Alright, this is how I’m gonna die,’” he said. “This is what they trained us for … I don’t think we’re going to get through this. But somehow we did.”

No employees were killed that day. Only five had minor injuries.

Within days, Philadelphia Energy Solutions announced it would close the refinery. Around 1,000 workers — including Hook, Walker and Motley — were eventually laid off.