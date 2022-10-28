7 arrested at ‘people’s decommissioning’ of oil tank farm in Southwest Philly

Hilco Redevelopment Partners owns both properties. The company has demolished 80% of the former refinery and is redeveloping the site into a warehousing and life sciences hub. The company stopped operating the tank farm in the summer of 2021 and emptied most of the petroleum from its tanks, but is leaving open the possibility of restarting it.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Air Management Services issued the tank farm an updated operating permit earlier this month, including a variety of multi-million gallon tanks and truck and barge loading equipment. A memo the agency sent out with the new permit said the tank farm is “currently in a non-operational state; it is possible that the [Schuylkill River Tank Farm] may be returned to active operations at a future time.”

But some nearby residents and members of advocacy organizations want it to remain closed. Several testified against the permit early this year.

In addition to wanting the tank farm permanently decommissioned, the people who staged Thursday’s sit-in called for any redevelopment on the tank farm and former refinery sites to be powered without planet-warming fossil fuels, and for flood mitigation plans that prevent water from flowing into surrounding communities.

“There’s a lot of contamination over there that hasn’t been cleaned up,” said Shawmar Pitts, a Grays Ferry resident and organizer with Philly Thrive. “If you have a flood and we’re flooded, that stuff is going to wash right into our communities and we’ll be exposed to it.”

Benzene, a cancer-causing chemical found in crude oil and gasoline has been detected at the former refinery site years after its shutdown.

Miller, who said her parents moved to Grays Ferry because they were unable to move to another community due to redlining, said several of her family members have had tumors and other serious health problems. She wants to see the tank farm cleaned up and redeveloped as a place for environmental education or recreation.

“I’m here to let the rest of us live,” she said.